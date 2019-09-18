'Superseding Haleyangady GP politically motivated'

Condemning Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat’s resolution to supersede Haleyangady Gram Panchayat, MLC Ivan D’Souza said the decision was politically motivated and was an insult to voters.

Addressing mediapersons here, on Tuesday, he said the ZP had not even informed the elected representatives of Haleyangady Gram Panchayat why the decision of superseding was taken.

“The Congress will approach the court against the decision of the zilla panchayat and will fight legally. As per the section 268 of Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, a gram panchayat can be dissolved only after publishing the order in Gazette notification.”

D’Souza said the elected members of the gram panchayat should be informed why the ZP was superseding it. As per the Act, before passing a resolution to supersede, a forum should have been created for the gram panchayat elected representatives to air their grievances. All the rules have been flouted by the zilla panchayat president and vice president while passing a resolution to supersede Haleyangady Gram Panchayat, he alleged.

He said Haleyangady GP should have conducted 12 general meetings in a year. In 2017-18, out of 12 general meetings, three were convened.

In addition, two special meetings along with two gram sabhas were convened. In 2018-19, out of 12 meetings, two general meetings, three special meetings and one gram sabha were convened, he told mediapersons.

To conduct general meeting in the year 2019, there was election code of conduct for three months from March to May. Gram Panchayat In charge PDO, who was supposed to convene a meeting, had worked only for two days in the month of June and July. In the absence of GP PDO, Taluk Panchayat EO should have convened the meeting

To bury the dereliction of duty by the officials, the Zilla Panchayat has passed a resolution to supersede the gram panchayat.

The Haleyangady Gram Panchayat has 15 Congress members and seven BJP members.

The decision to supersede a gram panchayat is murder of democracy.

“I will raise the issue in the upcoming session of the State Legislature. I demand an explanation from District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary as well. The state government should suspend ZP president and vice president for violating the rules.”