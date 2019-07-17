Supply of evangelical literature to schools condemned

Constant efforts are being made to convert children in the district by supplying books containing evangelical literature, to the libraries of government schools in Kodagu through post, said Hindu Jagarana Vedike leaders.

Speaking to the media in Madikeri on Wednesday, Hindu Jagarana Vedike General Secretary Kukkera Ajith said that the forum condemns the supply of books only related to the Christian religion to the government libraries and schools in the district.

The books are supplied through post, by some organisations based in Shivamogga and Bengaluru, he said and accused the role of vested interests behind the same.

There is a racket of caste conversion at work, he said and urged the government to withdraw the books and to initiate strict legal action against the suppliers of the books.

“Most of the children who study in government schools belong to financially less privileged families. Christian ideologies are being spread through the books, targeting these children. Severe protests will be conducted against the activity,” he added.

He further pointed out that the DDPI too has no knowledge about the supply of evangelical books to schools.

Various books related to Christian religion are printed in different names, he stated and demanded action by the district administration of Kodagu.

Balele bandh

If the education department does not take action against the supply of Christian books by unknown persons before July 25, a bandh will be observed in Balele, warned zilla panchayat member B N Pruthyu.

He urged the authorities to initiate a police inquiry into the same.

Speaking at a meeting held at Vijayalakshmi PU College in Balele, he said that the values of Hindu religion are mocked in the books ‘Yohananu Bareda Suvarthe’ ‘Sathyameva Jayathe’ and ‘Devada Pudiya Oppanda’, printed in Kannada and Kodava languages respectively.

Alamengada Bose Mandanna, C S Krishna Ganapathy and members of local gram panchayat and taluk panchayat were present.