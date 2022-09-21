Supply of MDMA: South Sudan national arrested in Mangaluru

The CEN police arrested a South Sudan national hailing from Juba in connection with the supply of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), known as ecstasy.

The arrested Sudan national has been identified as Lual Daniel Justin Boulo (25), a resident of Gunjurpalya in Bengaluru.

The arrested youth was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

According to police, CCB sleuths on June 15 had arrested four persons including a woman on the charges of purchasing MDMA commonly known as ecstasy, from Bengaluru and transporting it in a car for sale.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officials intercepted the car near Padil and seized 125 grams of MDMA worth over Rs 6 lakh.

Continuing the investigation, the police personnel attached to CEN station arrested a South Sudan national for supplying the MDMA. CEN police had booked a case under various sections of the NDPS Act.