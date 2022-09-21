Supply of MDMA: South Sudan national held in Mangaluru

Supply of MDMA: South Sudan national arrested in Mangaluru

The arrested Sudan national has been identified as Lual Daniel Justin Boulo (25), a resident of Gunjurpalya in Bengaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 21 2022, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 21:04 ist

The CEN police arrested a South Sudan national hailing from Juba in connection with the supply of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), known as ecstasy.

The arrested Sudan national has been identified as Lual Daniel Justin Boulo (25), a resident of Gunjurpalya in Bengaluru.

The arrested youth was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

According to police, CCB sleuths on June 15 had arrested four persons including a woman on the charges of purchasing MDMA  commonly known as ecstasy, from Bengaluru and transporting it in a car for sale.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officials intercepted the car near Padil and seized 125 grams of MDMA worth over Rs 6 lakh.

Continuing the investigation, the police personnel attached to CEN station arrested a South Sudan national for supplying the MDMA. CEN police had booked a case under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
drug bust

What's Brewing

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

 