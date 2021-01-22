Support price for coffee is filling pockets of middlemen

The menace of middlemen has increased in Kodagu after the Kerala government announced support price for coffee in Kerala.

Owing to the measure, the price of coffee has increased in Kerala.

Misusing the scheme, middlemen from Kerala are coming to the borders of Kodagu to purchase coffee at a lower price. Later, they sell the coffee in Kerala at higher prices to make a profit.

But, the coffee growers in Kodagu are not getting any good profit, even though the scheme of support price has become a boon for the middlemen from Kerala.

Middlemen from Kerala have been frequenting Kutta, Srimangala, Karike and Makutta regions to purchase coffee from Kodagu. The middlemen menace is high at Gonikoppa, Balele and Ponnampet as well. Even though the Kodagu coffee is in demand, there has been no profit for the growers.

In Kerala, raw Robusta gets a support price of Rs 90 per kg. In Kodagu, every kilo of Robusta cherries is being purchased at Rs 65 by the middlemen. In Karnataka, a bag containing 50 kg Robusta cherry costs Rs 3,250 while in Kerala, it costs Rs 4,750.

Taking advantage of the situation, traders from Kerala have been purchasing Robusta coffee by paying an additional Rs 5.

But, the Robusta parchment in Karnataka costs Rs 5,500 per bag of 50 kg.

K S Uday Uttappa, a coffee planter from Salugodu, said that the quality of coffee is spoiling due to harsh weather. This will result in a dip in the market rate, which will further result in huge losses for the growers.

Owing to the untimely rain, the coffee flowers have bloomed prematurely. This will affect the crop in the upcoming season. The production will be significantly lower next year, say the coffee growers.