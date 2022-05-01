Suprabhata to be played in temples, says Muthalik

Suprabhata to be played in temples, says Muthalik

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 01 2022, 21:11 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 21:53 ist

Sri Rama Sene President Pramod Muthalik said the playing of Suprabhata, Omkara, will commence at 1,000 temples in the state at 5 am from May 9.

"We had given an ultimatum to the state government either to remove the loudspeakers used for Azaan at mosques or reduce the sound of loudspeakers. However, the government had failed to take any steps in this regard,” he told reporters.

“If authorities are against the playing of Suprabhata in temples, then it will lead to conflict. Till the loudspeakers in mosques are stopped, we will continue to play Suprabhatha in temples,” he said.

“Our fight is not against Azaan in mosques or prayers in churches,” he clarified and said that their fight is against the violation of the Supreme Court guidelines and the state government which failed to implement the guidelines.

Muthalik called upon the Durga Sene and women’s committee members to purchase gold, silver and other valuables from shops owned by Hindus on Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya is a festival for Hindus with a belief in prosperity. Non-Hindus are engaged in selling the gold that is smuggled into the country from Dubai, he alleged.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pramod Muthalik
Suprabhata
Loudspeakers
Hindus
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts

Excessive heat in summers can damage your eyes: Experts

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on anxiety attacks

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Netizens thrilled to have Dhoni back as CSK captain

Nothing fritter about it!

Nothing fritter about it!

The sincerest form of flattery...

The sincerest form of flattery...

IPL's unsung heroes

IPL's unsung heroes

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

DH Toon | Congress either has to 'do or die'

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine trip

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

Parisians protest plan to fell trees near Eiffel Tower

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

PMO staffer to R&AW agent: Con artist wears many hats

 