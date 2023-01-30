Surathkal murder victim's father wants VHP leader held

Surathkal killing: After VHP leader 'admits' to murder, victim's father demands his arrest

Sharan Pumpwell during a programme in Tumakur on Sunday had claimed that Fazil’s murder in Surathkal was retaliation for the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Sullia

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 30 2023, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 15:28 ist
File photo of Mohammed Fazil's last rites in Surathkal. credit: Special Arrangement

Close on the heels of VHP Dakshina Prantha Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell’s claim that they killed Mohammed Fazil in retaliation for the murder of Praveen Nettaru, Fazil’s father Ummar Farooq has urged the Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar to arrest  the former immediately. 

Pumpwell should be arrested and interrogated, Farooq said in a memorandum submitted to the Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar in Mangaluru on Monday.

“Sharan Pumpwell has more information on the death of my son. Hence, he should be arrested immediately,” he said.

Fazil, a resident of Mangalapete in Katipalla in Surathkal  was killed in front of a shop in Surathkal on July 28. The investigation officer has already arrested eight persons in connection with the murder and a charge sheet has been submitted to the court.

Mangaluru
Karnataka News
Crime
VHP
Surathkal

