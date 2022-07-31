Surathkal murder case: Commissioner appoints ACP Kumar as investigation officer

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar appointed Mangaluru North sub-division ACP Mahesh Kumar as the investigation officer into the death of Mahammed Fazil who was killed in Surathkal.

In fact, Surathkal inspector Chandrappa was conducting the investigation into the case. Fazil’s father Ummar Farooq appealed to the Commissioner of Police to conduct an impartial investigation by senior officials.

I have issued an order on appointing Mahesh Kumar as an investigation officer, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said.

In an appeal to the Commissioner of Police, Ummar Farooq said, "My son Mahammed Fazil was working as a cleaner in the HPCL bullet tanker. On July 28, he went to Surathkal along with his friend Mohammed Shahil. When he was talking to his friend outside a shop, three miscreants arrived in the car at 7:30 pm and assaulted him with lethal weapons. Shahil rushed to his help and took him to a hospital in Surathkal. Later, he was taken to a private hospital in Mangaluru for advance treatment where he succumbed to the injuries,” said Farooq.

Further, Farooq said “My son was living in harmony with all. He had donated blood several times in the past to save lives irrespective of caste and religion. At the outset it looks like my son was hacked by miscreants for communal hate. The accused who hacked my son to death should be arrested at the earliest and justice should be ensured to the family,” he appealed in a complaint to the police.

“My family is in distress. My son was the pillar of the family. I am 50-years-old and suffering from a heart related ailment. The death of my son has pushed the family to further hardship,” said Farooq.