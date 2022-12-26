Surathkal murder: Cops nab three suspects

The Mangaluru police have been successful in arresting three persons for allegedly hacking Abdul Jaleel to death in front of his fancy shop at Katipalla fourth block in Surathkal on December 24 night.

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that the arrested will be produced before the court and that the police will seek their custody for further investigation into the case. Of the arrested, two are the assailants and another was the one who dropped the assailants on his bike to Surathkal after the incident.

The police are in search of a few more persons in connection with the murder.

The police are questioning 10 to 12 persons including women about the murder. Jaleel's family, meanwhile, has demanded a comprehensive probe into the murder. The motive behind the murder is yet to be established. “We will investigate those who are behind the incident. Detailed investigation will bring out the motive behind the murder,” said the Commissioner.

Two of the assailants have criminal antecedents and were involved in an attempted murder reported in Surathkal police station in the year 2021.