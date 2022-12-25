Surathkal murder: Hundreds pay final tributes, demand justice

A large number of people gathered, on Sunday, to pay final respect to the body of Jaleel who was stabbed to death by assailants at his shop at Krishnapura in Surathkal.

The family members and Muslim leaders demanded justice. The leaders said that the community has been facing injustice again and again.

Jaleel has been residing at the Ninth Block of Krishnapura in Surathkal. After the post-mortem at the hospital, the body was taken to his house.

Amid the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC, a large number of family and community members had reached the venue to offer last respect.

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar visited the spot. The community members gheraoed the Commissioner of Police and aired their grievances. Demanding justice, they said “we have been facing injustice time and again. The accused in the murder of Fazil in July were released on bail within a week of their arrest. Even now we have no hope of getting justice,” they alleged.

Condemning the murder, the members demanded the Deputy Commissioner arrive at the spot and assure justice and said till then they will not allow for the burial of the body. Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar promised to conduct an impartial probe and arrest the culprits at the earliest. An investigation is in progress, he said.

Jaleel’s parental house was at Kuloor and he belonged to Jumma Masjid Jamaath of Panjimogaru.

No enmity

Jaleel’s brother Abdul Hameed told media persons that he did not have any enmity with anyone. “He had not even approached a police station in his life so far. He had a close bond with members of all communities. Jaleel was only minding his business in the shop and was not associated with any organisation. We do not doubt anyone. Genuine culprits should be arrested and punished.”

Uneasy calm

Meanwhile, an uneasy calm prevailed at Surathkal following the incident. The majority of the shops and business establishments remained closed following the imposition of Section 144.

The shopkeepers alleged that they will incur a loss as they had a stock of goods for Christmas.