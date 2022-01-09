Surge in Covid-19 cases continues in DK, Udupi

Surge in Covid-19 cases continues in DK, Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru, Udupi,
  • Jan 09 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 23:37 ist

The Covid-19 graph in Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts continued to move upward with DK reporting 298 fresh cases, while Udupi reported 340 cases on Sunday.

With this, the active cases in DK rose to 1,267, while in Udupi it is 979.

About 10,287 samples have been tested in Dakshina Kannada. The fresh cases reported on Saturday was 295 in DK, while it was 186 in Udupi.

DK District Nodal Officer Dr Ashok said a new Covid-19 cluster has been reported in a private medical college hostel in Mangaluru taluk, wherein 12 were tested positive.

A total of 37 samples of the primary contacts of the already positive cases were tested from the cluster, he said.

Of 340 cases in Udupi district, 192 are asymptomatic.

Udupi taluk has the highest number of cases with 262 (positivity rate is 4.88%), while Kundapura has 29 cases (1.90% positivity rate) and Karkala has 49 cases (2.56% positivity rate).

Among the fresh 340 cases, 279 are in home isolation, nine are in hospital and 52 are in Covid Care Centres in Udupi district.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

surge in cases
Covid-19
Dakshina Kannada
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found

First on-site evidence of water on moon’s surface found

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Scrolls & Leaves | Arthur C Clarke's treasure ship

Surviving the slump in sports

Surviving the slump in sports

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Former quarry turns haven for endangered UK birds

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

Sweet lime peels can help prevent cancer, states study

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

A look at some offbeat tech & gadgets from CES 2022

The bearable lightness of less

The bearable lightness of less

 