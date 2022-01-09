Surge in Covid-19 cases continues in DK, Udupi

The Covid-19 graph in Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts continued to move upward with DK reporting 298 fresh cases, while Udupi reported 340 cases on Sunday.

With this, the active cases in DK rose to 1,267, while in Udupi it is 979.

About 10,287 samples have been tested in Dakshina Kannada. The fresh cases reported on Saturday was 295 in DK, while it was 186 in Udupi.

DK District Nodal Officer Dr Ashok said a new Covid-19 cluster has been reported in a private medical college hostel in Mangaluru taluk, wherein 12 were tested positive.

A total of 37 samples of the primary contacts of the already positive cases were tested from the cluster, he said.

Of 340 cases in Udupi district, 192 are asymptomatic.

Udupi taluk has the highest number of cases with 262 (positivity rate is 4.88%), while Kundapura has 29 cases (1.90% positivity rate) and Karkala has 49 cases (2.56% positivity rate).

Among the fresh 340 cases, 279 are in home isolation, nine are in hospital and 52 are in Covid Care Centres in Udupi district.