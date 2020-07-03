Surge in Covid cases: Voluntary lockdown in Ullal, Harekala

Following a rise in Covid-19 cases in Ullal area, traders in Ullal Kodi under the aegis of Kotepura Jumma Masjid Committee decided to voluntarily observe lockdown for few hours in a day.

Even autorickshaw drivers had decided to support the voluntary lockdown. It has been decided to close down all the business establishments in Ullal Kodi, Ullal Junction, Kotepura Alekala, Machila, Halekote and surrounding areas after 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Ullal Dargah Samithi President Abdul Rasheed appealed to all business establishments to suspend business activities coming under Ullal Jamaat after 5 pm.

He has appealed to the public to wear a mask in public places mandatorily and maintain social distancing.

Even Harekala Gram Panchayat, with five confirmed Covid-19 cases, took a decision in favour of voluntary lockdown from July 6 to 15. Corona Warriors teams were set up to create awareness and to check the spread of the Covid-19.

Members of different organisations had begun to create awareness on Covid-19 in Alekala, Manchila, Margathale, Halekote and other areas.

“Outsiders cannot enter the village. The shops will remain open to sell essential commodities from 7 am to 12 noon. The hotels and fast-food joints will remain closed. The boat and bus services too will remain suspended, sources added.