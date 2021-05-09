Surveillance strengthened at checkposts in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • May 09 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 16:08 ist
Police and Covid-19 warriors at Hipligate checkpost. Credit: DH Photo

The officials have strengthened surveillance at the checkposts set up to implement the Covid-19 regulations effectively.

All the vehicles were checked at the Hipligate checkpost on the Kodagu-Hassan border.

All the vehicles entering the district from Hassan were checked.

Checkposts have been set up at Shanthapura and Kodlipet to check the vehicles from Hassan entering the district. Barricades have been placed near the checkposts.

A seal is stamped on those arriving from other districts as a preventive measure. In addition, they have been asked to remain in home quarantine.

The checkposts operate around the clock.

The documents of those arriving from other districts are verified at the checkpost, along with collecting information about their stays as well as their mobile numbers.

