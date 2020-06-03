Survey to identify, treat aged people suffering from ailments

A statewide survey will be launched to identify and treat patients above 65 years suffering from respiratory infections and ILI (influenza-like illness), Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

The minister told media persons at the Zilla Panchayat Hall that the government will launch the survey to identify aged people suffering from ailments like diabetes, blood pressure, heart complications etc. The task force formed at both urban and rural areas will take part in the survey to identify the vulnerable people, he added.

He said even if the Covid-19 cases cross beyond 10 lakh, the infrastructural facilities are in place to handle the crisis. The measures taken by the government will ensure that Covid cases will gradually decline. Tele-ICU facility in the hospitals, connected to a central specialist ICU in the state level, would ensure that all critical Covid-19 patients get constant treatment, he said.

He said that those, infected by the virus, should not be the subject of social stigma. A Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) laboratory will be sanctioned to Udupi district to ensure that there is no scarcity of lab, he said.

Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, Zilla Panchayat CEO Preethi Gehlot, MLAs K Raghupathi Bhat, Sunil Kumar, Halady Srinivas Poojary, Sukumar Shetty and others were present.