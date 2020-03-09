Suspected coronavirus patient in Mangaluru flees hospital against medical advice

The passenger who arrived from Dubai with symptoms of fever and was admitted to the isolation ward at Wenlock hospital went out of the hospital against medical advice in the wee hours of Monday.

At around 1 am, a relative and family members of the patient had visited the hospital and created disturbances to send the patient with them. Later he was taken away against the medical advice.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sikhader Pasha said as he was suffering from fever so he was kept for observation at an isolation ward. "We have documents pertaining to his address.

Pandeshwar police have been informed. With the help of the police, he will be brought back to the hospital. His samples will be collected for testing," said the DHO.