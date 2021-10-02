Swachha Sankeerna, waste management unit inaugurated

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that the public should cooperate for the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

He was speaking after inaugurating Swachha Sankeerna and a waste management unit built at a cost of Rs 9.5 lakh at Basavanahalli in Guddehosur Gram Panchayat, under Grama Vikasa Yojana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to fulfil the concept of Swachh Bharat of Gandhi, said the MLA.

He said that solid waste management units have been inaugurated at Aigoor, Shirangala, Koodige and Guddehosur Gram Panchayat on the day of Gandhi Jayanti.

The new units will come up in 40 Gram Panchayats in the taluk, he added.

Guddehosur Gram Panchayat PDO Shyam Thammaiah said that the unit will help in the disposal of the garbage.

The villagers should segregate the waste at the source before handing it over to waste collectors. The garbage should not be dumped indiscriminately, he added.

The MLA also inaugurated a garden developed under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme at the government school in Guddehosur and at Madapattana.