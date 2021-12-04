'Swar Samarpan' on December 12

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 04 2021, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 23:36 ist

'Swar Samarpan', a programme featuring classical vocal music concerts, will be held as a part of the birth centenary of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi at Ravindra Kala Bhavana of University College at 5.30 pm on December 12.

The concert will be held under the joint auspices of the Sangeet Bharati Foundation and Sangeetacharya Pandit D V Kanebuva Pratishthan of Pune. 

The programme includes a classical vocal concert by Krishna Mukhedkar of Pune, a Santoor recital by Dhananjay Daithankar and a classical vocal concert by Manjusha Patil, Prashanth Pandav of Pune on the tabla and Narendra L Nayak on the harmonium. The entry is free, said Ustad Rafique Khan from the Sangeet Bharathi Foundation.

Swar Samarpan
music concert
Ravindra Kala Bhavana
Mangaluru

