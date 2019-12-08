Swimming pool thrown open to public

The swimming pool at General K S Thimayya District Stadium in Madikeri was opened for swimming enthusiasts on Saturday after repair works. Thereafter, a large number of children visited the pool for swimming on Sunday.

The reopening of the swimming pool has brought a smile on the faces of swimming enthusiasts. Braving cold weather, over a hundred children were engaged in swimming on Sunday.

The swimming pool building was damaged following heavy rain and the pool was shut for public.

The pool was set up at a cost of Rs 2 crore in 2015. However, due to heavy rainfall in 2018, the pool was damaged. To take up the repair work on bathrooms and the swimming pool, the entry of swimmers to the pool was prohibited.

Though the swimming pool was reopened on May 2, entry was again prohibited owing to repair work. Now, the water purifying machine has been upgraded. Toilets and bathrooms have been constructed, said a staff member.

“The visitors to the swimming pool increase during the weekend,” said swimming pool staff member Karthik.

Harshith from Karnangeri said, “There are no other lakes or ponds in Madikeri for swimming. An opportunity should be given to children to swim on Saturday and Sunday. Hot water facility should also be arranged in the pool.”

Timings

The timings for swimming is 6 am to 10 am for children, 11 am to 12 noon for senior citizens, 2 pm to 4 pm for children, 4 pm to 5 pm for women and 5 pm to 7 pm for the public.

The entry fee for below 14-year-old kids is Rs 30, while it is Rs 50 for senior citizens and Rs 100 for tourists. For details contact: 08272-228985, said Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports assistant director Jayalakshmi Bai.