Tablighis spreading Covid-19 in slums in Bengaluru: Shobha

MP Shobha Karandlaje accused members of Tablighi Jamaat of spreading Coronavirus, particularly in slums, in Bengaluru.

The MP said that the members had intentionally spread the virus in Siddhique Layout and Padarayanapura. Members had hatched a conspiracy to destroy the country.

Shobha demanded an inquiry and urged police to file cases against the members. She said that the politicians and officials who are supporting the members should also be punished.

The MP said she would raise the issue with the central government.

She told reporters that New Delhi and Maharashtra were responsible for rising Covid-19 cases in the country. Highlighting the programmes, introduced by Modi-led NDA government for the past six years, she blamed Covid-19 for the collapse of the economy.

“If not for Covid-19, Modi’s government would have been a leader in the world,” she declared.

The MP said 13,541 people, stranded in other states and foreign countries, had returned to Udupi. “We have sufficient beds in Udupi district to tackle the situation. But if more people decide to travel to Udupi, arranging quarantine facilities would be a huge challenge,” she added.