Tadiyandamol yet to be thrown open to trekkers

Tadiyandamol, the highest hill range in Kodagu, is known for its scenic beauty and is often referred to as the trekkers’ delight.

People from outer districts, states and even countries, explore the hill range.

Those who ascend Tadiyandamol hills would place their tents and enjoy the sunrise and sunset.

However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of trekkers has dwindled.

Earlier, the forest department charged a fee for trekkers. However, permission was denied for a night stay. Now, the trekking activity has been banned.

Villagers in the region have urged the district administration, tourism and forest departments to allow trekking in Tadiyandamol hills, as the tourism activities would support their livelihood.

Vehicle drivers, shopkeepers, homestay and resort owners and labourers were depending upon the tourism activities in the region.

A local resident, K R Narayanamurthy, said that the number of tourists has increased after the Covid-19 unlocking.

However, the visitors should maintain cleanliness in the places of interest. The tourism activities should not bother the local farmers, he said.

Kabbe betta

Kabbe betta in Nariyandada Gram Panchayat limits in Napoklu hobli is another favoured destination for tourists and trekkers.

The place is 6 km away from Cheyyandane. The people on the way to Kabbe hills enjoy the view of Chelavara waterfalls. Kabbe hills receive more tourists during the weekends.

The forest department has implemented several measures to control the activities of tourists in the region. The visiting time is between 8 am and 5 pm. Carrying plastic items and littering waste is banned.

Tadiyandamol: The highest hill range in Kodagu

Tadiyandamol hill range is at a distance of 48 km from Madikeri. The hill is 1,717 meters tall. One has to travel to Kakkabbe via Napoklu and head towards Yavakapadi village. Jeeps are available for rent, from Kakkabbe and after traversing 6 km in a vehicle, one has to walk to the foothills and carry out the trekking further to reach the hilltop.

As there are no basic facilities on the way, the tourists must carry essential items such as food and water along with them. At the foothills of Tadiyandamol hills, there is the historic Nalkunadu palace. The palace was built in 1782 A.D, by Doddaveerarajendra. The temple dedicated to Iggutappa, acclaimed as the rain god, is closer to Tadiyandamol hills.