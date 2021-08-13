Tahsildar, EO survey land for waste management unit

Tahsildar, EO survey land for waste management unit

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Aug 13 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 22:33 ist
Tahsildar Govindraj and Taluk Panchayat EO Jayanna survey the land for the proposed solid waste management unit in Byadagotta Gram Panchayat limits.

Tahsildar Govindraj and Taluk Panchayat EO Jayanna conducted a survey of the land for the proposed solid waste management unit in Byadagotta Gram Panchayat limits.

“The disposal of waste has become a challenge. Now, 70 cents of land has been surveyed at Talagoor in Byadagotta. The land will be handed over to the Gram Panchayat,” said the tahsildar. 

Based on the survey, the deputy commissioner will sanction the said land for the purpose, he said.

Taluk Panchayat EO Jayanna said that the project plan for the solid waste management unit has been prepared and funds have also been sanctioned.

Once the land is sanctioned, the work on the scientific unit of solid waste management will be taken up, he said.

Kodlipet hobli revenue inspector Manukumar and others were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

waste management unit
survey
Byadagotta Gram Panchayat limits
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces

Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

 