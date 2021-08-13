Tahsildar, EO survey land for waste management unit

Tahsildar Govindraj and Taluk Panchayat EO Jayanna conducted a survey of the land for the proposed solid waste management unit in Byadagotta Gram Panchayat limits.

“The disposal of waste has become a challenge. Now, 70 cents of land has been surveyed at Talagoor in Byadagotta. The land will be handed over to the Gram Panchayat,” said the tahsildar.

Based on the survey, the deputy commissioner will sanction the said land for the purpose, he said.

Taluk Panchayat EO Jayanna said that the project plan for the solid waste management unit has been prepared and funds have also been sanctioned.

Once the land is sanctioned, the work on the scientific unit of solid waste management will be taken up, he said.

Kodlipet hobli revenue inspector Manukumar and others were present.