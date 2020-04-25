Take precaution during relaxation: Chikkamagaluru district in charge C T Ravi

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said that precautionary measures should be taken to check the spread of coronavirus amid the relaxation of lockdown announced in Chikkamagaluru district.

Speaking after distributing party-sponsored grocery kits to members of Gondali community at M G Road, he said, "People are facing hardship owing to lockdown. The government has announced relaxation for construction activities, tailoring, electrical works, mechanics engaged in repair of vehicles and carpenters.”

He said, “People should wear face masks compulsorily and maintain social distance in public places. Sanitizers should be used mandatorily."

To ensure that no one remained hunger during the lockdown period, food kits are distributed to the needy, Ravi added.

The Minister said that no Covid-19 cases were reported in the district. The district administration has made arrangements to send 600 stranded labourers to various parts of the state, he added.