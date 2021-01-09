Take precautionary measures against bird flu: Mangaluru DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has directed officials to create awareness on the spread of bird flu among the general public along with taking precautionary measures against the viral infection.

Chairing a meeting, he said that Avian Influenza is confirmed among ducks and poultry chickens in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts of Kerala. There are chances of spread of the bird flu. There is a need to take all precautionary measures to check the spread, he said.

Rajendra said the transportation of poultry and poultry products from Kerala has been restricted.

The vehicles transporting poultry and its products from the district to Kerala should be sanitised at the border, he added.

“There is a need to maintain alert in the bird sanctuary and at water bodies. The poultry owners should maintain cleanliness in the poultry farm and check unnecessary movement of people near the farms,” he added.

The unnatural death of birds and chickens should be brought to the notice of the Animal Husbandry Department, he said.

The DC said that officials should visit poultry farms in the district and be vigilant.

Samples test negative

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department Deputy Director Prasanna Kumar told DH that veterinary doctors had been visiting the site where five crows were found dead near Manjanady.

“No mass death of birds were noticed in any part of the district. Chickens were found moving around freely at the site where crows were found dead. The samples have tested negative for bird flu,” he said. The public should not heed to any rumours, Kumar added.

Eagles found dead

Two eagles were found dead at Nidagal Majalu in Kalmanja of Belthangady taluk on Friday. The eagles were found in a decomposed state in the field of Gopal Madiwala and Shekar Madiwala.

With the fear of spread of bird flu, the officials have visited the spot and inspected it. As it was in a decomposed state, the samples could not be collected. The officials said that the birds might have died three days ago. The residents in the surrounding areas have been asked to remain alert. The eagles are found in large number in the areas nesting in coconut trees.