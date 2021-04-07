Take precautionary measures to face possible calamities, says Kodagu DC

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal directed the officials to be prepared to face the possible calamities during the rainy season.

Chairing a preparatory meeting at Zilla Panchayat auditorium on Tuesday, she said that people in the district incurred huge losses in 2018, 2019 and 2020 due to rains.

There was a loss of lives of both people and animals. "More caution should be maintained this year," she said.

She directed agriculture department joint director Shabana M Sheikh to disseminate weather forecast to the people from time to time.

"The rain warnings should be regularly obtained from the meteorological department and people should be informed about the same. The day-to-day rainfall data should be submitted to the district administration," she added.

Charulata Somal also asked officials to form task forces at taluk and hobli levels.

The deputy commissioner asked the nodal officers, tahsildars and officials from the urban local bodies to conduct meetings towards preparatory measures.

Revenue, NDRF, SDRF, fire and emergency services, police, CESC, forest and engineering departments should work in coordination during times of calamity. The concerned department should submit their requirements for necessary equipment to the district administration within 10 days, she added.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, Assistant Commissioner Ishwar Kumar Khandu, Additional DC Raju Mogavira, DySP Dinesh Kumar, Madikeri tahsildar Mahesh and district disaster management expert Vasudeva were present, among others.