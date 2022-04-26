Take steps to combat dengue in Jadkal, Mudur: Udupi DC

Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao directed officials to take all precautions to combat the increasing dengue cases in the Kollur PHC areas of Jadkal and Mudur.

Speaking at a meeting, he said that the health department should collaborate with the local administration.

He added that a three-day special drive will be held from April 28 to 30 to check the sources of mosquito breeding.

The reasons for the increase in the number should be determined. Door-to-door visits should be conducted and treatment should be provided as soon as possible. A special ward should be set up in the Kundapur taluk hospital, he said.

He emphasised the importance of cleanliness in the environment. Stagnant water should not be allowed in the surroundings.

Officials from the health department and Asha workers should visit the homes on a regular basis. Measures should be taken to avoid the storage of water which aid mosquito breeding. To be more effective, awareness should be raised in the local language through street plays and other forms of art, he added.

Farmers should be told not to store water in the rubber processing units for at least a week, he said and added that water storage in fields should be avoided.

According to Rao, 51 of the 244 people have tested positive for dengue.

Dr Naveen Bhat, CEO of the Zilla Panchayat, said that the local panchayat should take mosquito control measures. Loudspeakers and pamphlets should be used to raise awareness.

The health department should use social media to raise awareness. Short films on the causes, symptoms and treatments should be made available, he added.