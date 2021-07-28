Take steps to conserve lakes: Kodagu DC

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, along with the Town Panchayat officials, inspected Chatrakere, Gaurikere, Pumpkere and Shivakerikere.

Speaking on the occasion, she directed officials to take steps to conserve lakes.

Officials should ensure that lake land is not encroached upon. The lakes should be rejuvenated by utilising the available funds, she said.

The deputy commissioner also visited the fish market and directed the vendors to maintain cleanliness.

She directed officials to impose fines on those who were found loitering without wearing masks.

MLC Sunil Subramani, Town Panchayat chief officer Chandra Kumar and others were present.