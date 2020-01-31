Take this survey, judge quality of life in Mangaluru

The citizen perception survey “Ease of Living Index 2019”, launched by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in order to assess feedback on ease of living in the cities from citizens, will be conducted from February 1 to 29, said Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) Managing Director Mohammed Nazir on Friday.

The previous survey was held in 2017 and Mangaluru was ranked 41st. The public can participate in the survey through the link— http://eol2019.org/citizenfeedback by answering 24 questions. It will take five minutes to answer the questions. This year, 114 cities are participating in the survey.

The index has sought to rank the cities in the country on the basis of a number of parameters which are important in judging the quality of life of the residents. The quality of life in any city depends on the facilities and conveniences available there and so the parameters relate to them.

Some of the questions in the online feedback survey are, to what extent do you agree/disagree that good quality education for children is affordable in your city? To what extent do you agree/disagree that it is affordable to get quality healthcare services in your city? To what extent do you agree that rental/housing is affordable in your city? How satisfied are you with the state of cleanliness of your city? How would you rate the drinking water supply in your city? How frequently do you face waterlogging issues in your city? To what extent do you agree/disagree that commuting in your city is safe? said the MD.

The online feedback in the survey helps Mangaluru to get a better ranking. The Government of India under Smart Cities Mission has an objective of promoting cities that provide core infrastructure, give a decent quality of life to its citizens, a clean and sustainable environment and application of smart solutions.

The survey will help the administration move towards outcome-based planning from the current input-based approach. With this, the ministry has sought to facilitate smart cities and other million-plus population cities in the assessment of these outcomes, that will eventually lead to better planning and management of cities.

Awareness about the survey will be created by distributing posters and mounting hoardings in the city. LED display will be projected at bus stops in Mangaluru.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh appealed to the public, especially youth, to participate and ensure that their voices are heard.