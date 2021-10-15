Talacauvery Kshetra gets ready for Theerthodbhava

Various religious rituals were carried out in Talacauvery-Bhagamandala as a part of the Theerthodbhava on October 17.

The auspicious ‘Nandadeepa’ traditional oil lamp was lit in Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala on Thursday morning at 11.50 am. The lamp will burn continuously for a month. This has to do with the belief that the Nandadeepa will destroy the obstacles during the ‘Tula masa’, the solar month.

The ‘Akshaya Patra’ was placed at 12 noon in the auspicious Dhanu Lagna. Rice grown in various parts of the state was poured into the ‘Akshaya Patra’ container.

The rice will be distributed to the devotees in the form of ‘Prasadam’, during the month. The devotees will carry the rice to their homes and consume the rice after cooking it.

The ‘Kanike Dabba’ was placed at 1.25 pm. The ‘Bhandara’ and the gold ornaments of Mother Cauvery, were carried from Bhangandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala to Talacauvery, in a procession.

The jewellery will be offered as ornamentation to Mother Cauvery during the month.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah visited Bhagamandala and Talacauvery Kshetra on Friday and reviewed the preparations for Cauvery Theerthodbhava.

He said that the state government has released Rs 88 lakh for the Talacauvery fair. Out of the amount, Rs 38 lakh will be handed over to the temple and Rs 58 lakh has been released to Bhagamandala Gram Panchayat towards development works.

Bhagamandala Talacauvery temples CEO Krishnappa said that the funds obtained through the government grant will be utilised towards the religious rituals during Theerthodbhava, cleanliness, electric decorations, puja and other works.

Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga spokesperson Tammu Poovaiah said that the police department has installed barricades in Talacauvery, to avoid the rush. Separate seating arrangements have been made for VIPs and media personnel.

People, including the priests, officials and journalists who go near the ‘Kundike’ at Talacauvery, should compulsorily undergo the Covid-19 tests. The Ekikarana Ranga has arranged mid-day meals for devotees from October 16 to 18, except for the day of the Theerthodbhava, he added.

Bhagandeshwara Temple Takka head Balladka Appaji, temple Takka Kodi Motaiah, Parupattedar Ponnanna, Gram Panchayat president Pamitha and others were present.