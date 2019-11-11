‘Talent accelerator prog to improve engg edu’

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that the talent accelerator programme to improve quality of engineering education will be introduced.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The programme aims at imparting skills to make the graduates employable. It is an employment guarantee programme which will be introduced in diploma and engineering courses.”

The programme aimed at readying the students to face global challenges and making them ready for employment as per the requirement of the industry.

Talent accelerator programme will be introduced in government colleges and later will be extended to private colleges.

To a query on seat blocking of medical seats, he said the Income Tax Department is conducting an inquiry. The process to hand over the case to the CBI will be initiated.

“It is an attempt to ensure that such misuse does not occur in the future. If seats are surrendered before the mop-up round, then such misuse of seats may not occur. We will look into it,” he said.

On BJP rebel Raju Kage contacting Congress leader Siddaramaiah, he said, “There is doubt over the bypoll in Kagwad constituency as Shrimant Balasaheb Patil has not tendered resignation. Even if the election is held, the BJP will win.”