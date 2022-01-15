'Taluk hospitals, CHCs should be readied to treat Covid-19 infected'

Minister for Fisheries, Port and Inland Water Transport S Angara directed officials to ensure that taluk hospitals and community health centres were geared up to treat Covid-19 infected in the district.

The minister, while presiding over a meeting, said that Wenlock Hospital will be under pressure when the number of Covid-19 patients starts increasing. Thus, taluk hospitals and community health centres should be in a state of preparedness.

The department should ensure that beds, ventilators, oxygen and other facilities are available for sick patients, he added.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that there are 16 oxygen generation plants and 15 are functional. A mock drill too was conducted on the functioning of these plants successfully.

Even private hospitals have oxygen generation plants, he said.

The minister directed officials to create awareness on the use of masks and also on the benefits of vaccines.

Though Covid-19 cases had increased, only schools with Covid-19 cases had been shut temporarily. Tahsildars and BEOs should visit the schools and submit reports on the infected students to the deputy commissioner, he added.

The district has seen a good response to the booster dose. Tahsildars and health officers should ensure that beneficiaries are registered for the precautionary dose at the taluk level, he said.

The minister said that a report on DC manna land in the villages should be submitted. Beneficiaries should be identified in villages.

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that SC/ST beneficiaries should be identified for allotting DC Manna land.

MLA U T Khader, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, MCC Commissioner Askhy Sridhar, among others, were present.