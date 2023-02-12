Tamil Nadu fishermen threw stones at fishing boats: DK fishermen

Mangaluru, DHNS: The fishing boat owners from Mangaluru have accused fishermen from Tamil Nadu of throwing stones and other objects at them while they were on fishing expedition off the coast of Kanyakumari.

The boat owners have met Fisheries department Joint Director Harish Kumar and have raised their concern over the issue. It is said that four boats have been damaged.

“We have received information from Mangaluru fishermen accusing Tamil Nadu fishermen of throwing stones at four boats and manhandling fishermen. The pelting of stones at fishermen needs to be condemned. In case if our fishermen were engaged in fishing within 12 nautical miles violating the rules, then they could have handed them over to the concerned for further action. We need to see if the fishing boats were in the Exclusive Economic Zone which is beyond 12 nautical miles and up to 200 nautical miles,” he said. Fishermen are allowed to carry out fishing expedition from 12 nautical miles up to 200 nautical miles.

“As the issue involves inter-state, I have already brought the issue to the notice of Director, Directorate of Fisheries, who in turn has sought details on the positioning of the boats when the incident occurred. If the incident had occurred beyond 12 nautical miles, then it needs to be handled at the government level by higher officials,” he said.

The boat owners and union leaders are likely to submit a complaint in this regard on Monday. The video of the incident is being shared on social media. “There are inter-state issues pertaining to fishing boats entering the state boundary of 12 nautical miles and engaging in fishing activities as well,” said fisheries department officer.