TAPMI observes Founder’s Day

  • Jan 19 2022, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 01:25 ist

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), a constituent unit of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), observed the Founder’s Day and organised the 39th T A Pai Memorial Lecture.

A special cover was released on the occasion by Sharda Sampath Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle.

SELCO - Solar Light Pvt Ltd, founder and chairman Dr Harish Hande highlighted the societal role that management institutes like TAPMI must play, drawing inspiration from the life and work of T A Pai.

An award ceremony was held at the event to recognise the services of employees of the institute.

