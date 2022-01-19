TAPMI observes Founder’s Day

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), a constituent unit of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), observed the Founder’s Day and organised the 39th T A Pai Memorial Lecture.
A special cover was released on the occasion by Sharda Sampath Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle.
SELCO - Solar Light Pvt Ltd, founder and chairman Dr Harish Hande highlighted the societal role that management institutes like TAPMI must play, drawing inspiration from the life and work of T A Pai.
An award ceremony was held at the event to recognise the services of employees of the institute.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112
Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system
New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh
Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime
What’s all the hype about the metaverse?
F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss
Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official