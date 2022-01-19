TAPMI observes Founder’s Day

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), a constituent unit of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), observed the Founder’s Day and organised the 39th T A Pai Memorial Lecture.

A special cover was released on the occasion by Sharda Sampath Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle.

SELCO - Solar Light Pvt Ltd, founder and chairman Dr Harish Hande highlighted the societal role that management institutes like TAPMI must play, drawing inspiration from the life and work of T A Pai.

An award ceremony was held at the event to recognise the services of employees of the institute.