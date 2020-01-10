'Target for schemes will be raised'

Minister for Women and Children Welfare Shashikala Jolle said the target fixed for all schemes under Women and Children Welfare Department would be increased.

"Targets fixed for beneficiary schemes is less when compared to schemes implemented by other departments,'' Shashikala observed while reviewing progress of schemes implemented by Women and Children Welfare Department, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Departments in ZP building.

The minister said due to various reasons the beneficiaries were not identified for Bhaghyalakshmi bond scheme for the fiscal years from 2013 to 2017.

She also instructed officials to strengthen 'Mahila Santvana Kendra'. She directed officials to take immediate action after being informed that 98 children suffer from malnutrition.

Shashikala directed officials to submit a proposal on releasing funds for 'Sakhi', a one-stop centre for women victims.

The minister asserted that the e-KYC is mandatory to avoid the corruption. Thus the date for submitting e-KYC for ration cards was extended untill March 31.

Of the total 7,528 applications submitted for ration cards, 3,888 applications had been disposed. As many as 2,051 applications were cancelled by the departments. She said officials should convince applicants on cancelling the ration cards if they were found ineligible.

Hi-tech Anganwadis

Shashikala said the new Anganawadis in state would be equipped with hi-tech infrastructural facilities.

She said digitalisation will be introduced in the Anganawadis. The teachers will be trained by the government.

Minister said bio-metric system would be implemented in the Anganawadis.