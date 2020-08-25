Taxi driver hacked to death

A 65-year-old taxi driver was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants, while he was on a morning walk near a junior college in Belthangady on Monday.

The deceased driver was identified as Vasu Sapalya. He was staying in a rented house near Government PU College in Belthangady.

Three miscreants attacked him with lethal weapons while he was on his morning walk. Though he was rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru, he succumbed to injuries, said sources.

The police suspect the involvement of Vasu's second son in the murder. The victim’s son Dayanand was unemployed and frequently used to get into fights with his father. He had gone missing after the incident.

The police have launched a search for the accused. The victim was driving a car to eke out a living for the past 40 years. Initially, he was operating a taxi between Mangaluru and Ujire.