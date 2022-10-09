Taxi driver returns lost iPhone to medical student in Mangaluru

Passengers often tend to leave behind their valuables during travel. Sometimes when luck is on one’s side, the missing item is found. Otherwise, one has to make peace with it and consider their belonging gone for good. An honest taxi driver came to the aid of a passenger who had left behind her iPhone on a cab ride from the Mangaluru International Airport on October 7.

Taxi driver Imthiyaz had dropped Jinsha, a medical student, at her college hostel in the city on Friday night. Imthiyaz found the iPhone while cleaning the car at the airport’s parking lot on Saturday.

Also Read: Social activist Bajilakeri posts morphed picture of pregnant woman; arrested in Mangaluru

He immediately informed the parking supervisor, who in coordination with airport security staff, handed over the cell phone to the airport terminal manager’s office.

Jinsha was informed that the taxi driver had found her phone in the cab and that it was handed over to the terminal manager’s office.

Jinsha then went to the airport and collected her iPhone after completing the lost and found formalities.