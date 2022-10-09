Taxi driver returns lost iPhone to student in Mangaluru

Taxi driver returns lost iPhone to medical student in Mangaluru

The taxi driver found the iPhone while cleaning the car at the airport’s parking lot on Saturday

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 09 2022, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 17:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Passengers often tend to leave behind their valuables during travel. Sometimes when luck is on one’s side, the missing item is found. Otherwise, one has to make peace with it and consider their belonging gone for good. An honest taxi driver came to the aid of a passenger who had left behind her iPhone on a cab ride from the Mangaluru International Airport on October 7.

Taxi driver Imthiyaz had dropped Jinsha, a medical student, at her college hostel in the city on Friday night. Imthiyaz found the iPhone while cleaning the car at the airport’s parking lot on Saturday.

Also Read: Social activist Bajilakeri posts morphed picture of pregnant woman; arrested in Mangaluru

He immediately informed the parking supervisor, who in coordination with airport security staff, handed over the cell phone to the airport terminal manager’s office.

Jinsha was informed that the taxi driver had found her phone in the cab and that it was handed over to the terminal manager’s office.

Jinsha then went to the airport and collected her iPhone after completing the lost and found formalities.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
Karnataka
India News
Good News

What's Brewing

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Anatomy meets art

Anatomy meets art

It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!

It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!

Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi

Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi

Are the kids alright?

Are the kids alright?

 