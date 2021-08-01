Taxi Drivers’ Association alleges loss due to whiteboard taxis

Association alleges loss due to whiteboard taxis

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Aug 01 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 22:29 ist
A meeting of the District Taxi Drivers' Association was inaugurated in Somwarpet.

Karnataka Taxi Drivers’ Association district president Vincent Babu said that the regular taxi drivers who have been paying taxes to the government are suffering losses due to whiteboard taxis.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that many whiteboard taxis are operating in the district illegally.

Demanding action against them, protests will be held in front of the SP’s office and RTO. Members of the association have to fight unitedly for their rights. Welfare fund and helpline have been initiated for the drivers, he added.

Inaugurating the meeting, Taluk Journalists’ Association president H R Harish Kumar said the government should take measures to solve the problems of taxi drivers.

Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners’ Association president B R Mohan said that the autorickshaw drivers have also been facing difficulties due to whiteboard taxis.

District Taxi Drivers’ Association vice president Parashuram and general secretary Rakhib were present.

