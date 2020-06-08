Teacher creates a garden during lockdown

Teacher creates a garden during lockdown

DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Jun 08 2020, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 01:28 ist
A waterfalls in the house of C S Sathish at Chikkakolathooru in Kodagu district.

A teacher has created a beautiful garden in the yard of his house at Chikkakolathooru during the lockdown period.

C S Sathish, an assistant teacher at Government Lower Primary School in Mullooru, has productively used the lockdown period.

Using the discarded materials, he has created a garden in his house. As one enters the gate of the house, one will be mesmerised to see a lotus pond, mini waterfalls, a statue of Shiva and a place to rest.

Using the mud mixed with cement, Sathish has created mini waterfalls where water is made to fall from a height. A 6-metre long hanging bridge has been laid above a 20-ft deep farm pond used for storing rainwater.

With the help of organic manure, he has been cultivating radish, okra, cucumber, ash gourd, bitter gourd, ridge gourd, beans, Kohlrabi, cabbage, ‘basale’ and others.

