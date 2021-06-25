Teacher’s initiative beautifies library walls

A digital library, set up in Hoddur Gram Panchayat, has been the talk of the town, with its unique features.

Adding to the other features of the library, the artworks beautifying the walls of the library and the compound wall have made it attractive.

This has been possible due to the initiative of T B Kumaraswamy, a teacher from Government Higher Primary School, Vatekadu. He is also behind the beautification of several other buildings in the region including the schools and Gram Panchayat.

Kumaraswamy utilised the time of lockdown in 2019-20 to carry out the creative work, which not only enhances the beauty of the buildings but also help in boosting the imagination of children.

He obtained a grant of Rs 10,000 from the Gram Panchayat towards the work and after 40 days of hard work, created artworks on the walls of the digital library and the compound wall.

He has also drawn science diagrams in the science room.

The department of education has appreciated the work by T B Kumaraswamy. The Gram Panchayat has also released a grant of Rs 2 lakh separately to lay interlocks on the premises of the Government Higher Primary School, Vatekadu.

With Kumaraswamy's efforts, a flower garden is also developed in the school. A drip irrigation facility has been made to provide water.

Kumaraswamy encourages students to take part in drawing, mimicry, clay modelling and other activities.

He has been conferred with the Best Science Teacher award, Suvarna Karnataka award, Charles Darwin award, Karnataka Kavalu Pade award, etc.

T B Kumaraswamy is the son of Tekkada Bellyappa and Janaki from Muttarumudi.