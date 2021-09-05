Teachers honoured for their services

The guidance of teachers' is a must for everyone to achieve success. Every person should remember their teachers, said Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena.

He was speaking at the Teachers' Day and District Best Teacher award ceremony, organised by the district administration on Sunday.

He further said, "Teachers sculpt the future of a person. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as a teacher, is a role model for the nation. As the vice president and president, he strived for reforms in the field of education."

DDPI Sridharan said that teachers should follow the ideologies of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a teacher and philosopher.

"Teachers' contribution is necessary for the growth of the nation. They are the ones who lead society on the right path," he added.

State Primary Teachers' Association joint secretary H S Chethan said that primary teachers have been striving very hard in rural areas, educating children. They did not skip their duties even during pandemic times.

Efforts are being made to solve the issues faced by the teachers, he said and added that the teachers should carry out united efforts in this regard.

U R Nagesh was felicitated on the occasion. He said that the education and media sectors are the two eyes of society. They identify the problems in society and correct them.

Revathi Ramesh who was awarded the best teacher award at the state level last year was also honoured.

District level best teachers award in primary, high school and PU were conferred on the occasion.

State Government Employees' Association president Srinivas and District Primary School Teachers Association president H N Manjunath also spoke.

Ramachandra spoke on behalf of the retired teachers.

District High School Headteachers' Association president Manohar Naik, Madikeri Taluk Primary School Teachers' Association president Mohan Peraje, Taluk High School Government Teachers' Association president Mehboob Sab N K and Aided High School Employees' Association president Wilfred Crasta were present.