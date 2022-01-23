Teachers launch e-school for children to clear competitive exams

To prepare the students to write competitive exams like the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) and National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), the teachers in Belthangady Taluk, under the guidance of BEO Virupakshappa, have initiated e-school for the children from government and aided schools.

The e-school is a platform for promoting knowledge, said Yogesh H R, president of Karnataka Primary School Teachers’ Association, Belthangady Taluk, to DH, who with the help of like-minded teachers initiated the project, to help students from rural areas to prepare to write competitive exams.

The Telegram app is used for imparting training to the students.

e-school Belthangady Telegram group has 1,288 members, of which more than 1,000 are class eight and class 10 students from the taluk. There are students who are preparing for NTSE in the group.

“Using the Telegram app, the students were imparted training by conducting quiz related activities and online classes with the help of subject experts and resource persons from the taluk for four months since September. Once the NMMS exam date is finalised, then we will train the students once again for 15 days just before the exam. Model question papers are also prepared to help students to revise. The students are asked to solve the old question papers as well. Quiz related activities are conducted every Sunday using Google sheet link,” he said.

General Mental Ability Test (GMAT) and Scholastic aptitude test questions are uploaded in the e-school Telegram group once in 15 days. Students are asked to solve them, he added.

“Initially, we had planned the training for two months. But, due to Covid-19, the exam schedule was postponed. Hence, it was extended for four months. Now, the exam is scheduled for February,” he said.

“In fact, we at Government Upgraded Primary School at Maya-Belal in Belthangady had trained the students of the school using the Telegram app to write the exam last year during the lockdown. When it was brought to the notice of the BEO, he decided to extend it to the entire taluk to cover students from government and aided schools,” he added.

High school teachers train the students in General Mental Ability Test (GMAT) and mathematics.

In fact, Government High School Teachers’ Association, Belthangady, in the past had conducted a four-day camp for the students appearing for NMMS and NTSE in the taluk, by mobilising resource persons.

Now, the association is supporting the initiative taken up by the teachers, said Riyaz of the High School Teachers’ Association of Belthangady Taluk.

Last year, about 1,300 students from Belthangady Taluk had written the NMMS exam. Among them, 37 had qualified.

On the initiative, DDPI Sudhakar said, “We can also bring in positive change. We need to appreciate the selfless efforts of our teachers who stood up to the need of the day.”

Children who are studying in class 8 are eligible for NMMS while those in class 10 are eligible for NTSE.

The students who have secured a minimum of 55% marks (general category) and 50% for SC/ST students in class 7 qualify to write NMMS. The qualified students will get a scholarship of Rs 12,000 annually.