Teachers to wear a black badge

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Oct 20 2021, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 22:47 ist

Urging the fulfilment of various demands, teachers will wear a black badge, while taking part in activities in schools from October 21 to 29, said Karnataka State Primary School Teachers' Association Kodagu district unit president H N Manjunath. 

The teachers association has been demanding change in C and R rules, solving row over transfers, and promotion for the headteachers and scrapping of NPS.

However, the government has failed to fulfil their demands. Hence, the teachers will stage a protest by wearing a black badge while taking part in the activities. 

black badge protest
teachers
demands
Kodagu

