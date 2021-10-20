Teachers to wear a black badge

Urging the fulfilment of various demands, teachers will wear a black badge, while taking part in activities in schools from October 21 to 29, said Karnataka State Primary School Teachers' Association Kodagu district unit president H N Manjunath.

The teachers association has been demanding change in C and R rules, solving row over transfers, and promotion for the headteachers and scrapping of NPS.

However, the government has failed to fulfil their demands. Hence, the teachers will stage a protest by wearing a black badge while taking part in the activities.