Teachers welcome students in schools in Kodagu

After nine long months, the schools reopened their doors for the students in the district on Friday.

Classes were held for the II PUC and SSLC students, while Vidyagama-2 programmes were held for the students from classes six to nine.

The attendance was not full in schools and colleges on the first day. Teachers were seen welcoming their students in a few schools and colleges. Some schools had welcomed their students by offering sweets as well.

The teachers had reached the schools at 8 am. As the students entered the school premises, their body temperature was checked using a thermal scanner and sanitisers were given to sanitise hands. A few schools had placed soaps and water to wash hands.

“I could not understand online classes. Offline classes are better. We have taken precautionary measures of wearing a mask and maintaining distance,” said Soofiya, a student.

“It is not mandatory for students to attend offline classes. The students should get a consent letter from their parents while attending classes. All precautionary measures have been taken,” said Government PU College principal Vijaya.

Students were excited to meet their friends once again.