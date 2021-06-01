Team of six ensures no one goes hungry during lockdown

Team of six ensures no one goes hungry during lockdown

Food is also supplied to lorry, ambulance drivers who pass through NH 275

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Jun 01 2021, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 00:27 ist
Food packets ready for distribution in Suntikoppa.

A six-member team, ‘Hasidavara Hasivu Neegisuva Tanda’, is ensuring that hospital staff, patients, drivers and destitutes do not remain hungry since the announcement of the lockdown in Suntikoppa.

After the announcement of the lockdown, the hotels and canteens have remained closed. As a result, drivers, destitutes, hospital staff and patients were struggling to get food.

Realising the gravity of the situation, the six-member team from 7th Hosakote started supplying food in the noon.

The food is also being supplied for the lorry drivers and ambulance drivers who pass on NH 275. Murugesh, Ravichandra, Naseer, Sugu, Hamsa and Deepu have been supplying food packets.

The team, with the help of cooks, supply rice, sambar or pulav for the needy.

They stop the vehicles that pass on the highway and hand over food packets as well as water bottles to the drivers.

In addition, Suntikoppa hospital staff, patients, and the destitutes who are seeking shelter in markets are provided food.

On average, they supply food for 150 to 200 people in a day.

“Initially, we only shared money for preparing pulav. Later, the donors helped us,” said team president Murugesh to DH.

In addition, the team also offers food for the birds and animals.

“The donors have been helping us. The initiative will be continued till the lockdown is lifted,” said Naseer.

