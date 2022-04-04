Team that nabbed Akash Bhavan Sharan, Pinky Nawaz felicitated

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar felicitated six police officers including two women, working under Mangaluru police commissionerate limits, who were chosen for the prestigious Chief Minister’s Medal.

Police officers felicitated include Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M A Nataraj, CCRB Sub-Inspector Vanajakshi K, City Crime Branch police sub-inspector Pradeep T R, Barke police sub-inspector Shobha, Bajpe police assistant sub-inspector Kushal Maniyani and Panambur station senior head constable Isaac K.

The commissioner also felicitated the team that nabbed Rohidas alias Akash Bhavan Sharan and Surathkal Pinky Nawaz. The Goonda (The Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum Grabbers) Act, 1985, was recently upheld by the state government’s Advisory Committee on Goonda Act.

The team that nabbed Akash Bhavan Sharan and Surathkal Pinky Nawaz, including DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar, ACP (North) Mahesh Kumar, ACP (CCRB) Ravish, Kavoor police inspector Raghav Padil and Surathkal station inspector Chandrappa were felicitated.

The commissioner said it was a matter of pride that six police officials from the commissionerate limits were recipients of CM’s medal.

He said the Goonda Act will help police to ensure that there is communal harmony in society.