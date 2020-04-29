Team volunteers to help police

A team of youngsters from Katpadi Garadi Javaner have come forward to help police in controlling the crowd during the relaxation of lockdown.

The public are allowed to purchase grocery items, vegetables and other essentials from 7 am to 11 am. The police were finding it difficult to maintain social distance among people queuing up to buy essential items. A group of 15 youth had been extending a helping hand to the police.

On the advice of Kaup Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad, the team decked in uniform were seen assisting traffic cops in managing the traffic and people.

The team were seen appealing to people on maintaining social distance while standing in a queue to purchase essentials.

The team will serve as volunteers untill the lockdown is lifted. “We received an opportunity to serve as volunteers. We will manage it effectively,” Javaner President Sudheer Poojary said.

“We will work in shifts with the police and help in creating awareness among the people as well,’’ said Rithesh Kotian, another member.