Teams constituted to spread Covid-19 awareness in Mangaluru's Ullal CMC

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 30 2020, 12:29 ist
With a surge in Covid-19 cases in Ullal CMC jurisdiction in Mangaluru, ward-wise teams have been constituted to create awareness and to manage the pandemic.

Ullal CMC Commissioner Rayappa said that already positive cases have been reported at Azad Nagara, Kodi, Summer Sand, and Police Station in the last one week. Sixteen cases have been reported in a single house.

Keeping in mind the health of the citizens of Ullal and to control the pandemic, six to eight teams have been constituted by including members of elected representatives, temples, masjids, churches to create awareness among the people on the spread of Covid-19.

He said awareness will be created by the team members on wearing masks, maintaining social distance in public places, and how none should enter and go out of the sealed areas.  People from sealed areas can go out only in case of an emergency.

 

The team will also be responsible for supplying essential commodities to houses in the sealed areas. Cleanliness and sanitisation work has already commenced in Ullal area, added Rayappa. 

