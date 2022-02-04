Teenager appeals to police to trace stolen pigeons

A ninth standard student in Ramanagara, Uppinangady, appealed to the police to trace his colourful pigeons stolen by miscreants.
Sahil, in his complaint to police, said he has been rearing colourful pigeons along with his brother and friends.
The pigeons kept in a cage were stolen by one Pinki alias Abhijith, he alleged and appealed to the police to trace the stolen pigeons.
