Telangana man comes in search of actress Rashmika Mandanna

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jun 23 2021, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 20:27 ist
Akash Tripathi

A fan of actress Rashmika Mandanna, who had come searching for her house in Virajpet, was detained by the police and released later.

Akash Tripathi from Telangana came to Mysuru via train and later arrived in Virajpet.

Taking to Google Maps, he visited a land belonging to a person called Mandanna in Maggula village and asked the people for Rashmika's house address.

People who grew suspicious alerted the police. Police came to the spot and enquired what he was doing.

He told the police that he expected some help from Rashmika, as he was facing some financial difficulties, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. He expressed his wish to meet the actress in person.

The Virajpet police took him to the station and released him after issuing a warning.

