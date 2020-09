Telugu Film Producer Nuthan Naidu was arrested at Udupi Railway Station, on the charges of atrocity on an SC youth, in Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off that Naidu is attempting to flee in a train, the Manipal Police arrested him at Indrali Railway Station in Udupi on September 3.

Later, the Andhra Pradesh Police who arrived in Udupi produced him before the jurisdictional magistrate and took him back to Andhra Pradesh.