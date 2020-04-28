Temple fair celebrated as festival in houses in Aroor

The annual fair of Mahathobara Vishnumurthy Temple scheduled to be held on Tuesday at Aroor, was observed as a festival in every house of the village.

Owing to lockdown, the annual fair of the temple could not be conducted grandiosely. Hence, it was decided to observe it in an unique manner.

The Sarvajanika Ganeshotasa Samithi and members of various organisations and donors distributed grocery kits and appealed to the villagers to observe festival in the houses.

The kit included rice, dal, edible oil and coconut. An awareness was also created among people on the spread of coronavirus.

The kits were distributed to all people irrespective of religion. The villagers were also appealed to pray for the eradication of coronavirus from the country.