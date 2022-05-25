Temple-like structure found in Juma Masjid in Mangaluru's Malali, Section 144 within 500-metre radius

After Hindu organisations held a ‘Tambula Prashne’ on Wednesday at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira at Thenkulipadi in Ganjimutt to find a solution to the controversy over temple-like structure that was noticed during the demolition of a mosque in Malali last month, the police have strengthened security near the masjid.

‘Tambula Prashne’ refers to the query from a person who approaches an astrologer with a small gift called tambula, consisting of betel leaves, betel nuts, flowers, sandal perfume/incense sticks, turmeric, kumkum (vermilion), dakshina (coins), coconut, bananas and other such items.

Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar has clamped Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within 500-metre radius of Jumma Masjid in Malali of Thenkulipadi village in Bajpe police station limits till 8 am of May 26.

The Hindu organisations held a 'Tambula Prashne' for establishing the divinity of the place, following which the future course of action will be decided. If required, the Hindu organisations are planning to conduct rituals such as ‘Ashtamangala Prashne'.

In the meantime, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has appealed to the people to maintain peace. He had said that the issue is before the court and the Third Additional Civil Judge and JMFC court has issued an injunction to all the parties especially, to the president of Jumma Masjid.

“What matters here is the legal documents. Court will take an appropriate decision,” the DC had said.